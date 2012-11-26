MOSCOW Nov 26 Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club, may become a minority shareholder in Norilsk Nickel under a proposed deal to end a four-year-old shareholder dispute at the Arctic miner.

Two sources close to Norilsk's shareholders also said that the parties would agree a minimum dividend payout for the next three years.

Earlier, Norilsk said that Vladimir Potanin, who controls 28 percent of the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, wanted to become chief executive. Oleg Deripaska's aluminium firm RUSAL owns 25 percent.

Norilsk plans to cancel 10 percent of the 17 percent of its shares held in treasury. The said that Abramovich may buy the remaining shares.