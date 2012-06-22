ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 22 Russian group Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, is negotiating with banks to secure funding for its Australian nickel project, a company executive said on Friday.

Norilsk Nickel is seeking investments for its Honeymoon Well, a major sulfide nickel ore exploration project, with required investments of $1.5 billion, Roman Panov, Norilsk's director of international production assets told reporters

The project is expected to produce up to 40.000 tonnes of nickel concentrate.

Panov said the exact amount of investments in the project will be decided based on global nickel price dynamics. (Reporting By Poline Devitt, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)