ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 22 Russian group
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, is negotiating with banks to secure funding for
its Australian nickel project, a company executive said on
Friday.
Norilsk Nickel is seeking investments for its Honeymoon
Well, a major sulfide nickel ore exploration project, with
required investments of $1.5 billion, Roman Panov, Norilsk's
director of international production assets told reporters
The project is expected to produce up to 40.000 tonnes of
nickel concentrate.
Panov said the exact amount of investments in the project
will be decided based on global nickel price dynamics.
