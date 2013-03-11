By Andrey Kuzmin
| MOSCOW, March 11
MOSCOW, March 11 The head of Russian state
conglomerate Rostec has joined the board of Norilsk Nickel
, signalling greater government influence at the
world's largest nickel and palladium miner.
The appointment of Sergei Chemezov follows a
government-backed deal in December to end a long-running power
struggle between Norilsk's main owners - billionaire Vladimir
Potanin and aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska.
Norilsk shareholders elected a new board of directors and
former De Beers chief executive Gareth Penny as chairman at a
meeting on Monday, with the aim of balancing the co-owners'
power in the company after their recent peace deal.
"Mr Chemezov was elected to the Board by joint decision,"
Potanin, who is chief executive at Norilsk, told reporters.
The head of Rostec has become one of Russia's most powerful
figures under President Vladimir Putin, building an empire that
includes the world's biggest titanium maker, Russia's largest
carmaker and one of the world's biggest arms exporters.
"Chemezov probably has a mission to represent the government
in Norilsk Nickel in some way, but I would not expect him to
exert much influence due to the existing tangle of interests in
the company," said Sergey Donskoy, metals and mining analyst at
Societe Generale.
The agreement between Norilsk's shareholders brought in
Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea soccer club, to
act as a buffer between Potanin and Deripaska, who owns a share
in Norilsk through RUSAL, the world's largest
aluminium producer. The deal is expected to be closed by May.
Last month, Chemezov said Rostec and miner Metalloinvest had
offered Norilsk a stake in the vast, untapped Udokan copper
deposit in Siberia for 3-4 percent in Norilsk. However, Potanin
denied negotiations.
On Monday Potanin signalled a deal might be possible in
future.
"We did not receive an offer, but it does not mean that we
would not be ready to consider such offers and to consider any
joint projects, including Udokan, in the future," Potanin told
reporters.
Neither Chemezov nor Penny appeared at Monday's meeting.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Jason Bush and Mark Potter)