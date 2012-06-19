MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's Interros, the main
shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, advised the world's
biggest nickel and palladium producer to consider buying back a
2 percent stake from the market, a source at Interros said on
Tuesday.
"Given volatility in financial markets there is a plan to
consider the acquisition of an up to 2 percent stake of Norilsk
Nickel shares from the market," the source told Reuters.
The move could buoy Norilsk share prices that have plunged
26 percent in the last 12 months, tracing a global sell-off in
base metals, including nickel. The company's market
capitalisation, which stood at $31 billion at the market close
on Monday, was also hit by a lingering conflict among its main
shareholders.
Last month, Interros, owned by Russia's fourth-richest
businessman Vladimir Potanin, said it expected the Russian
metals producer to cancel up to 10 percent of its stock held in
treasury this year.
Both issues - the buyback and the share cancellation - could
be considered at the Norilsk board meeting on June 28, the
source said.
Interros declined to comment.
Norilsk shares rose 1 percent in Moscow trade by 1357 GMT on
Tuesday, outpacing a 0.7 percent decrease in the metals and
mining index MINEX.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jon
Loades-Carter)