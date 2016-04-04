BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Sci and Tech's trading in shares to resume on May 24
May 23 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
MOSCOW, April 4 Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, has arranged a $800 million credit line for a unit of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel, the bank said on Monday.
Sberbank CIB said the eight-year credit line would be used to fund the construction of Norilsk's Bystrinsky plant. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
COLOMBO, May 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday as two foreign banks sold dollars though traders say the currency is set to ease further on dollar demand from importers and a central bank move to buy the greenback to boost reserves.