MOSCOW May 24 The board of Russia's Norilsk
Nickel, the world's biggest nickel and palladium
producer, has recommended a dividend of 196 roubles per share
for 2011, more than 10 percent up on last year.
The dividend is to be approved at the company's annual
shareholder meeting on June 29, Norilsk said in a statement. The
record date was set for May 24.
Last year Norilsk, controlled by tycoon Vladimir Potanin and
aluminium giant RUSAL, recommended a dividend of 180
roubles per share.
The company expects to report a net profit of around $5
billion for 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Norilsk
chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in January.
In 2011 the company bought back 7.7 percent of its shares
for $4.5 billion.
