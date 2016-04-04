* New policy to be applied starting with 2016 results

* Final 2015 dividend to be in line with current policy (Adds details, quote, context)

MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Norilsk Nickel will approve a new dividend policy at a board meeting on April 11 linking payments to the ratio of its net debt to core annual earnings, the company said on Monday.

Norilsk, the world's second-largest nickel producer, has been hit by weakening metal prices although the rouble's fall against the dollar has partially offset this negative impact.

The decision to review the dividend targets was taken amid "probably the most challenging market conditions in a decade", Pavel Fedorov, Norilsk's first vice-president, said in a statement.

Norilsk's new dividend policy will mean a payout of 60 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) if the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio is below 1.8.

The payout will decline on a sliding scale if the ratio is 1.8 or above, falling to 30 percent of EBITDA if the ratio, a measurement which shows how many years it could take a company to pay back its debt, is above 2.2.

The minimum dividend payment for 2016 results will be $1.3 billion, plus proceeds from the sale of Norilsk's stake in the Nkomati nickel mine in South Africa, the company said.

The minimum payment for annual results in the five years starting in 2017 will be $1 billion per year. Norilsk's current dividend policy entails a minimum annual payment of $2 billion.

Norilsk, part-owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium producer Rusal, said its final 2015 dividend would be calculated in line with the existing policy: half of 2015 EBITDA, minus the two interim dividends already paid.

Norilsk's net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.0 at the end of 2015.

Norilsk trails Brazilian miner Vale SA in nickel production and is the world's largest palladium producer. Its dividend payments have been supporting Rusal in recent years amid weak metal prices.

Norilsk also said its cumulative capital expenditure would come to $4.4 billion in 2016-2018, excluding the Bystrinsky copper project in Russia's Transbaikal region and a sulphur project in its Polar division.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Clarke)