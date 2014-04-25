(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, plans
to increase its 2013 dividend payment by 17 percent
year-on-year, the company said on Friday.
Norilsk's dividend target for 2013-14 states that the
company, part owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and
aluminium giant Rusal, pays not less than $2 billion
per year.
Its board has recommended a dividend payment of 248.48
roubles ($6.95) per share for the fourth quarter of 2013,
Norilsk said in a statement. The dividend record date was set on
June 17.
Together with the 220.70 roubles per share paid for
January-September 2013, its full-year dividend should reach
469.18 roubles per share, up from 400.83 roubles per share in
2012. The total 2013 payment should reach around $2.1 billion,
according to Reuters' calculations.
Norilsk's dividend payment is a big source of financial
support for the loss-making and indebted Rusal.
($1 = 35.7535 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)