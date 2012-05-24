MOSCOW May 24 Russian metals giant Norilsk
Nickel suspended shipments from its Arctic port of
Dudinka a few days ago as flooding prompted a seasonal halt.
The port of Dudinka, its main export outlet, suspended
shipments from May 19, Norilsk's press office told Reuters on
Thursday, adding that it usually takes one month to resume
operations.
Every year, Norilsk stops loading nickel, copper and cobalt
for export when the ice cover breaks and causes flooding at the
mouth of the Yenisei River, where Dudinka is located.
The closure disrupts the supply of concentrate to Norilsk's
refineries on the Kola peninsula, while the company continues to
fulfil its obligations to clients.
Norilsk is the world's largest nickel miner and the biggest
copper producer in Russia. About 4.5 million tonnes of goods,
mostly metals from Norilsk, pass through Dudinka every year.
