* Hedging would protect firm from weak prices

* No decision yet taken - Norilsk source

* Nickel price weakness hits 2012 profit (Adds quote, background, share price)

MOSCOW, April 18 Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, may launch a hedging programme to protect its revenues at times of weakness in the metal markets, a company source told Reuters on Thursday.

Nickel was the only one of six base metals to lose value last year, its price falling 8 percent due to a sharp drop in demand for stainless steel, particularly in Europe. The metal has lost over 9 percent of its value since the start of 2013.

Russia's Norilsk saw its net profit slump 41 percent in 2012 partly due to flagging prices.

The source at Norilsk told Reuters hedging was an option.

"There is room to consider such a move when prices are falling, but there is no decision yet," the source said.

If launched, the scheme could be run by state-controlled Russian bank Sberbank. The bank has signed a cooperation agreement with Norilsk including possible "metal price insurance", Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref told reporters.

Shares in Norilsk were trading up 0.9 percent at 1116 GMT. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)