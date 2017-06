MOSCOW Dec 17 Norilsk Nickel named co-owner Vladimir Potanin chief executive on Monday under a deal to end a boardroom war at the world's top nickel and palladium producer that hands Kremlin-backed oligarch Roman Abramovich the role of enforcer.

The billionaire owner of Chelsea soccer club will act as an arbiter or buffer between Potanin and Oleg Deripaska, his fellow oligarch and rival at cash-rich Norilsk Nickel who owns UC RUSAL , the world's largest aluminium producer.