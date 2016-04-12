(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW, April 12 A company controlled by Russian
billionaire Roman Abramovich and partners has offered $158
million to buy 0.79 percent of shares in Norilsk Nickel
to increase its stake in the mining giant to more than
6 percent, Norilsk said on Tuesday.
The price offered is equivalent to Norilsk's average share
price on April 4-8 and to around $12.63 per American Depository
Receipt (ADR), the company said in a statement.
Norilsk holds the shares following a share buyback programme
last year. Abramovich, owner of Chelsea soccer club, and his
partners in Crispian Investments Limited already own 5.5 percent
of Norilsk, the world's biggest palladium producer and
second-biggest nickel producer.
Norilsk said it will consider the offer at a board of
directors meeting on April 18. The purchase would take
Crispian's stake to 6.29 percent.
Norilsk's ADRs in London were trading at $13.08
in London on Tuesday after falling 29 percent in the past year
as the company was hit by the commodities slump and weak Russian
economy. Its shares in Moscow were down 1 percent on Tuesday.
Norilsk is controlled by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and
aluminium producer Rusal. It is the world's second
largest nickel producer, lagging Brazilian miner Vale SA
.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton)