MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's largest nickel and palladium
producer, may suspend operations at its Tati Nickel mine in
Botswana after a sharp drop in metal prices, a company document
showed on Wednesday.
Global prices for nickel, a key ingredient to make
stainless-steel, have fallen 10 percent since the start of 2013,
forcing the company to review some production, Norilsk said in
the prospectus for a forthcoming Eurobond issue seen by Reuters.
"These pricing trends contributed to the group's decision to
suspend operations at Lake Johnson in Australia in April 2013,
and it is possible that the group may also decide to suspend
operations at Tati Nickel in Botswana," it said.
Norilsk is also cutting costs in order to make large
dividend payments, part of a peace deal reached by its
shareholders late last year.
Its low-cost Arctic operations account for the bulk of its
production, while nickel is the largest component of its sales,
comprising 47 percent of its revenue in 2012.
"Enterprises that are not fully integrated in the company's
production chain (like Lake Johnston) do not provide sufficient
profitability levels," Norilsk said.
Its 2012 net profit was hit by several write-offs, including
a $278 million impairment related to the assets in Botswana and
Australia.
The group owns a 85 percent stake in Tati Nickel - a nickel
mine and processing facility - with the other 15 percent held by
the Botswana government.
Overall, 60 employees of Lake Johnston nickel mine in
Australia will be laid off and will receive severance packages,
the company said in a separate statement on Wednesday.
In 2012 Norilsk produced 300,300 thousand tonnes of nickel,
when 12,215 tonnes of nickel in concentrate came from Botswana
and 8,975 tonnes of nickel in concentrate came from Australia.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)