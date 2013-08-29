MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's top nickel and palladium miner, said on
Thursday first-half net profit fell 63 percent, year-on-year,
due to write-offs mainly related to its investment in energy
group InterRao.
Norilsk's six-month earnings fell to $545 million, impacted
by $636 million of non-cash write-offs. Profit excluding the
write-offs amounted to $1.2 billion, in line with analyst
forecasts.
First-half revenue fell 6 percent to $5.6 billion, while
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were down 8 percent at $2.3 billion,
Norilsk said in a statement.
