* H1 profit hit by $636 million of write-off
* Profit before write-off $1.2 bln, in line with f'cast
* Keeps EBITDA margin flat at 41 percent in H1
* Says nickel price recovery to be capped by surplus in H2
(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's top nickel and palladium miner, recorded
a 63 percent year-on-year decrease of first half net profit due
to non-cash write-offs, the company said on Thursday.
Norilsk, part owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and
aluminium giant Rusal, remained profitable despite
almost 20-percent fall of nickel prices this year, the
weakest of the products traded on the London Metals Exchange.
"By implementing a range of optimization and fixed costs
reduction measures we achieved a six-month EBITDA of $2.3
billion - thus recording the industry leading margin of 41
percent, almost at the same level as in a prior year," Potanin,
also Norilsk chief executive, said in a statement.
Norilsk continues to make money while between a quarter and
a half of the global nickel sector could be running at a loss,
according to industry estimates, hit by weak demand from China,
the world's top market for stainless steel.
Norilsk added that nickel prices were bottoming out, but a
recovery was likely to be capped by surplus on the global
market. Nickel is a key component of stainless steel.
Its six-month earnings fell to $545 million, hurt by $636
million of non-cash write-offs mainly related to its investment
in Russia's energy group InterRao.
Profit excluding the write-offs amounted to $1.2 billion, in
line with analyst forecasts, while revenue fell 6 percent to
$5.6 billion.
Norilsk was the only publicly listed company in Russia's
metals and mining sector to announce a first-half net profit so
far. Gold miners, steel producers and aluminium major Rusal
had net losses due to write-offs and price declines.
Norilsk has already paid $1.9 billion of dividends for 2012
and is expected to declare at least $3 billion for 2013 and the
same amount for 2014. These payments were agreed by its
shareholders peace deal in late 2012 following a five-year
battle.
Its cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.8 billion as of
June 30.
Norilsk's Moscow-listed shares were up 0.5 percent by 1120
GMT, roughly in line with the Metals and Mining index
which was up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Maria Kiselyova/Douglas Busvine)