MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's central bank has agreed "in principal" to sell some of its palladium stock to a fund of investors led by Russia's Norilsk Nickel and two co-owners, Vladimir Potanin, its chief executive, said on Thursday.

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium producer, is ready to invest into the deal between $200 million and $350 million, while Potanin's firm is ready to add between $100 million and $200 million, Potanin, also a Norilsk's co-owner, said.

Another shareholder in Norilsk - businessman Roman Abramovich - may also take part in the deal, Potanin added. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)