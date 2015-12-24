BRIEF-Wheelock Properties Singapore reports Q1 rev of S$ 93.7 mln
* Wheelock properties singapore Ltd - Q1 revenue S$ 93.7 million S$91.8 million
MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest nickel and palladium producers, said on Thursday its board of directors would discuss a syndicated loan worth 4.8 billion yuan ($741 million) during a meeting on Dec 28.
($1 = 6.4785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wheelock properties singapore Ltd - Q1 revenue S$ 93.7 million S$91.8 million
* Says China COSCO Shipping Corp's indirect unit ocean fortune unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the bank between May 2 and May4