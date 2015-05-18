MOSCOW May 18 Russia's second largest state
bank VTB has offered Norilsk Nickel a $1
billion credit line to develop copper deposits at the Bystrinsky
mining project, Norilsk said on Monday.
VTB has also agreed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the
project and Norilsk is continuing negotiations with Russia's
state development bank VEB about long-term financing, the
company's press service said.
"We hope that, in one form or the other, negotiations with
VEB will be resolved in the next quarter," the company said,
citing First Deputy CEO Pavel Fedorov.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Diana Asonova; Editing by Gareth
Jones)