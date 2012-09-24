UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, plans to cut its 2012 investments by 10 percent due to weak metals markets, a spokeswoman for Norilsk said.
The company expects to reduce its 2012 investment programme to 95 billion roubles ($3.06 billion), Alisa Fialko said on Monday.
Global prices for nickel, which accounts for half of Norilsk's revenue, have fallen about 4 percent so far this year, while copper prices have risen 8 percent and palladium prices have been broadly stable.
Norilsk's first-half net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to about $1.4 billion. The company's chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in June that he had little hope that prices for its metals would rise in the near term.
($1 = 31.0330 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Helen Massy-Beresford)
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.