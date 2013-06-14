New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Friday it had signed a five-year syndicated loan deal for $2.1 billion.
Norilsk has been in talks with banks on a possible unsecured credit facility since May, with a view to strengthening its liquidity and refinancing upcoming maturities. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.