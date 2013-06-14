MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Friday it had signed a five-year syndicated loan deal for $2.1 billion.

Norilsk has been in talks with banks on a possible unsecured credit facility since May, with a view to strengthening its liquidity and refinancing upcoming maturities. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)