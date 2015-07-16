MOSCOW, July 16 Russian state development bank
VEB said on Thursday it planned to provide Norilsk Nickel, one
of the world's largest nickel and palladium producers, with a
loan in Chinese yuan for the company's Bystrinsky copper
project.
VEB plans to provide Norilsk with a loan in yuan worth $874
million, or 63 percent of the project's total costs, VEB said in
materials prepared for its board of directors meeting on
Thursday.
The Bystrinsky project to develop deposits of copper, iron
and gold in Russia's Transbaikal region near the border with
China is a new area for Norilsk, whose key assets are located on
the northern Russian peninsulas of Taymyr and Kola.
Norilsk plans to begin production at Bystrinsky in 2017,
achieving output levels of 10 million tonnes by 2020, and hopes
to attract Asian buyers, particularly those in nearby China, the
company said previously.
