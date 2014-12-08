MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
may attract over $1 billion in loans from Russia's VTB bank
and Sweden's Nordea, Interfax news agency
cited a company spokesman as saying on Monday.
The company is planning to obtain a 40 billion rouble
($743.43 million) loan from VTB for three years and $370 million
from Sweden's Nordea for five years, the spokesman said.
Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner and
exporter, is part-owned by aluminium producer Rusal.
($1 = 53.8050 roubles)
