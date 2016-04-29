(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
said on Friday its first-quarter nickel output fell 6
percent year-on-year to 63,631 tonnes due to a reconfiguration
of production facilities at its Polar assets.
Norilsk, the world's second-largest nickel producer after
Brazilian miner Vale SA, also said it was on track to
meet its 2016 metals production guidance.
The company, also the world's largest palladium producer,
added its first-quarter palladium output rose 1 percent
year-on-year to 642,000 troy ounces, while platinum production
gained 4 percent to 171,000 ounces thanks to the processing of
work-in-progress materials.
Its copper output fell 3 percent to 87,255 tonnes due to
lower metal content in mined ore, added the company, part owned
by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium producer Rusal
.
Below is Norilsk's 2016 production guidance for its Russian
assets:
Saleable metals Increase of
work-in-progress
materials in
Transit
Nickel, ,000 tonnes 206-212 15-19
Copper, ,000 tonnes 342-352 4-6
Palladium, ,000 oz 2,296-2,392 231-243
Platinum, ,000 oz 542-586 55-59
