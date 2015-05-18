(Adds quotes, details on Shanghai Exchange, Polar division)
By Clara Denina and Eric Onstad
LONDON May 18 Norilsk Nickel and other
investors aim to complete their purchase of palladium from
Russia's central bank stockpile by the end of this year, a
deputy chief executive of the producer said on Monday.
The company also hopes to deliver nickel to the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, and will explore potential options for
non-core assets, including part of its polar division and
upstream gas assets.
Norilsk, the world's largest palladium producer, proposed
the scheme to the central bank last year as part of its efforts
to guarantee stock availability for long-term customers and to
increase market transparency, adding that the pool of potential
investors and financing could bring in up to $2 billion.
"In terms of the existing stockpile, we are working very
actively with the Russian central bank because our understanding
is that they are a sizeable holder of palladium resources,"
Pavel Fedorov told Reuters in an interview in London.
"But (that is) something that is quite digestible by the
market, should that be sold," he added.
Fedorov said capital for the purchase would be raised via
cash as opposed to a platinum swap.
He added that there was agreement from the political level,
and that the approval process was being worked through with the
central bank.
"Once that is in place, we will detail the offer
mechanisms," he said.
Fedorov said Norilsk had a number of offers for financing,
including from large financial institutions, and would put in
up to $200 million of its own equity.
The volume of palladium held by the central bank is a state
secret but the institution holds one of the world's biggest gold
and foreign exchange reserves.
SHFE, POLAR OPTIONS
Norilsk, also one of the world's leading Nickel producers,
is hoping to agree a deal with the Shanghai Futures Exchange to
provide nickel for delivery against its futures contracts in the
next few months, Fedorov said.
"Our long-term focus is to help sponsor the development of
the Chinese commodity market and ShFE is our key partner," he
said.
"Their platform is growing and exciting and our dialogue
with them is really not about nickel, it's a much broader
discussion on platinum, palladium and gold as well as nickel,"
Fedorov added.
The company is also exploring strategic alternatives for the
under-performing southern section of its polar division, which
produces about 4 percent of the company's output.
Options include spinning it off as a stand-alone company,
selling it or forming an equity partnership, he added.
Fedorov said two other assets were part of the strategic
review, its upstream gas assets and the Arkhangelsk Sea Port,
which is due to be sold.
(Writing by Veronica Brown; Editing by William Hardy)