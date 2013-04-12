MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's top nickel and palladium miner, said on
Friday its 2012 net profit was down 41 percent, year-on-year,
and missing forecast, due to write-offs and a decline in metals
prices.
Norilsk said its net profit fell to $2.14 billion last year,
impacted by $976 million non-cash write-offs. A poll of analysts
had expected the company's net income to come in at $2.89
billion.
The company's 2012 revenue was also down, by 15 percent to
$12.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 32 percent to
$4.9 billion, Norilsk said in a statement.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)