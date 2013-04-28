* Miner acquires interest in ski resort, Olympic village
* Government has turned deaf ear to pleas for financial aid
* $50 billion Sochi winter games the most costly ever
* Workers' holidays loom as affluent Russians go abroad
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, April 28 Two Russian tycoons will tap
the prodigious cash flows of the country's largest mining
company to help complete their construction projects for next
year's Winter Olympics in Sochi, whose budget has spiralled to a
record $50 billion.
Norilsk Nickel will put money into a ski resort
and the Olympic village being built by its billionaire backers,
Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska, in return for stakes in the
two projects, three sources familiar with the matter said.
"As a result of a number of technical operations Norilsk
would make a commitment to contribute as a Sochi co-investor," a
source at Interros, the firm that manages Potanin's interests,
told Reuters on Sunday.
The recent end of a dispute over strategy and control at
Norilsk between Potanin and Deripaska, which ended in a rejig of
the company's ownership structure, appears to have eased the way
to a deal in which the company would back the Olympic projects.
President Vladimir Putin has turned to some of Russia's
richest men to help give the sub-tropical Black Sea resort of
Sochi and the nearby mountains in its Krasnaya Polyana section a
makeover for the 2014 Winter Games.
But Potanin, architect of Russia's 1990s privatisations in
which he first acquired an interest in Norilsk, and Deripaska,
main shareholder in aluminium major RUSAL, had balked
at the spiralling costs of the event.
The duo put their signature to a recent letter requesting
aid, also signed by state bank Sberbank and state gas
export monopoly Gazprom, that was met with silence
from the government.
A spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is
responsible for the Games, told Reuters on Sunday that officials
were looking into some of the requests made in the letter,
including for tax breaks and interest rate subsidies on loans.
At a board meeting on April 25, Norilsk agreed to exchange
$196 million of debt, owed by a Potanin company, for a stake in
the company building the Rosa Khutor resort where Alpine skiing
events will be staged and an option to receive a two-hotel
complex in the ski resort of Krasnaya Polyana in exchange for a
stake.
Norilsk will also give a loan of $140 million to a company
controlled by Deripaska, the loan can be repaid by a 19.6
percent stake in his Olympic village project and an option to
acquire a part of a hotel there.
The deals will not have a significant financial impact on
Norilsk, which produces 17 percent of the world's nickel and
posted core earnings of $4.9 billion last year. Norilsk shares
have fallen by a third since reaching an all-time high in April
2011.
Sochi has long depended on Soviet-style workers' holidays
for its tourist income but, with affluent Russians preferring to
spend their winter vacations in the Alps, there is little
prospect of the ski resort turning a profit in the long run.
A source close to Norilsk said the acquisition would make it
possible to offer annual holidays to its workers and their
families. Over 70 percent of Norilsk's 70,000 staff work for its
Polar division, located north of the Arctic Circle, a harsh
environment where the lack of sunlight can stunt the growth and
development of children.
Interros, which has invested more than $2 billion in Rosa
Khutor, declined to comment, as did Norilsk Nickel and Basic
Element, which manages Deripaska's assets.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Additional reporting by Thomas
Grove; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Elaine Hardcastle)