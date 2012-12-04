MOSCOW Dec 4 Billionaire Roman Abramovich will
control the largest single stake in Norilsk Nickel
under a peace deal announced on Tuesday by the main shareholders
in the Arctic miner as they ended a four-year-old dispute.
In a statement, Vladimir Potanin's holding company Interros
and RUSAL, the aluminium major in which Oleg Deripaska
is the largest shareholder, said they had reached a "principal
agreement" to end their dispute.
Under the deal, Abramovich's holding company Millhouse will
acquire a 7.3 percent stake in Norilsk by buying quasi-treasury
stock at a market price, the joint statement said.
The three parties will deposit approximately 22 percent of
Norilsk Nickel shares into an escrow account, contributing in
equal parts.
"Millhouse will control the compliance with the partnership
agreement while voting with this block of shares," the statement
added. Norilsk's board will also be convened shortly to appoint
Potanin as the company's chief executive.
Prior to the agreement, Interros owned 28 percent of Norilsk
and RUSAL 25 percent.