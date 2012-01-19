MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
said it had started building a new facility to produce
cobalt electrolyte at its Kola plant, to be completed in 2014 at
a cost of 2 billion roubles ($63.46 million), making it the only
plant of its kind in Russia.
The Kola facility currently produces cobalt concentrate, a
raw material for further processing into cobalt products for use
in aeroplane engines, batteries for hybrid cars and other
industries.
($1 = 31.5168 Russian roubles)
