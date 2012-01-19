MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's Norilsk Nickel said it had started building a new facility to produce cobalt electrolyte at its Kola plant, to be completed in 2014 at a cost of 2 billion roubles ($63.46 million), making it the only plant of its kind in Russia.

The Kola facility currently produces cobalt concentrate, a raw material for further processing into cobalt products for use in aeroplane engines, batteries for hybrid cars and other industries.

For a factbox on cobalt see [ID:nL5E7KR2UB} ($1 = 31.5168 Russian roubles)