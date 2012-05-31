* Biggest shareholder Potanin says process will start shortly

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, May 31 Norilsk Nickel's largest shareholder expects the Russian metals producer to cancel up to 10 percent of its stock held in treasury, a move that could help buoy its share price.

The market capitalisation of Norilsk has plunged 31 percent in the last 12 months and, according to Reuters data, was $29 billion when the market closed on Wednesday

"Norilsk Nickel will begin this process shortly," Vladimir Potanin - Russia's fourth-richest businessman - told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Capital Markets and Corporate Governance conference in Moscow..

Potanin, with a net worth estimated by Forbes magazine at $14.5 billion, is locked in a conflict with Oleg Deripaska, a fellow Russian mining tycoon whose aluminium company RUSAL owns a 25 percent stake in Norilsk.

Some of Deripaska's criticism has centred around buyback programmes and the management of treasury shares.

Deripaska's RUSAL bought the Norilsk stake from Potanin's former partner Mikhail Prokhorov i n 2008. That deal was seen as a forerunner to a potential merger between the two Russian powerhouses.

Since then RUSAL has rejected several Norilsk attempts to buy back this stake.

Now RUSAL's shareholders are in dispute as its minority investors, led by oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, are trying to open a legal action over a $47-billion supply deal between RUSAL and commodities trader Glencore.

Potanin said he does not see any advantages from RUSAL's conflict for himself a nd is no longer seeking a controlling stake in Norilsk.

"The conflict makes RUSAL weaker ... If I believed that it was a good idea to combine these two companies, it would be a good moment for a merger," he told reporters.

"However, our consultants can hardly find any industrial logic in such a merger."

Potanin said he does see logic in merging with another miner, iron ore company Metalloinvest, controlled by Russia's richest businessman, Alisher Usmanov. But he added that it is just his idea and that there are no talks about such a merger.

Norilsk shares rose 2.63 percent in Moscow by 1011 GMT on Thursday, outpacing a 1.15 percent gain in the metals and mining index, MINEX.