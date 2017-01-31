(Adds 2017 production forecast, context)
MOSCOW Jan 31 Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel)
, one of the world's largest nickel and palladium
producers, plans to increase output of its main metals from
Russian raw material this year, the company said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Nornickel, which competes with Brazil's Vale SA
for the rank of the world's top nickel producer, experienced
falls in production of nickel, copper and platinum group metals
in 2016.
The lower output was mainly due to scheduled decommissioning
of an old nickel plant and ongoing reconfiguration of downstream
production facilities in northern Siberia.
This year Nornickel, part-owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir
Potanin and aluminium giant Rusal, plans to produce
from Russian feedstock 206,000-211,000 tonnes of nickel,
377,000-387,000 tonnes of copper, 2.6-2.7 million ounces of
palladium and 581,000-645,000 ounces of platinum.
In 2016, its consolidated nickel production was 235,749
tonnes, down 12 percent year-on-year. Nickel output from its own
Russian feed was 196,664 tonnes.
Its 2016 consolidated copper production was 360,217 tonnes,
2 percent less than in the previous year, of which 344,482
tonnes was produced from its Russian feed.
Its 2016 palladium and platinum output was 2.6 million
ounces, down 3 percent, and 644,000 ounces, down 2 percent,
respectively. Palladium and platinum output from Russian feed
totalled 2.5 million ounces and 608,000 ounces, respectively.
