* Gazprom paid more than $4 bln in 2013 to compensate
customers
* Russia extends gas export lead to around 30 pct
* Russian supply up 16 pct, Norway's down 5 pct
* Demand for Russian gas could sink from 2016 as LNG returns
By Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Jan 14 Russia widened its lead over
Norway as Europe's biggest gas supplier in 2013, with demand
bolstered by a bitterly cold winter helping sales of its
discounted gas while production problems trimmed Norwegian
output.
Russia, whose capacity to supply gas to Europe far outweighs
that of Norway, lured back customers after issuing multi-billion
euro price discounts.
It also boosting production from its huge Bovanenkovo gas
field.
In 2012, Norway spooked its Russian rival with an aggressive
pricing policy selling gas to European buyers at cheaper
spot-indexed prices and forcing the gas export giant to react.
Fired up to defend its dominant position in Europe, Russian
exporter Gazprom agreed to loosen its pricing policy
and paid more than $4 billion in the first half of 2013 to
European clients who had complained about expensive gas prices
linked to the oil market.
On the back of the price cuts, cold weather and more
production, Gazprom's supplies to Europe including Turkey rose
16 percent to a record high 161.5 billion cubic metres (bcm)
last year from 138 bcm in 2012 while Norway's fell by 5 percent
to 102.5 bcm.
Excluding Gazprom's sales to Turkey, Russia supplied around
133 bcm to Europe in 2013, widening its lead over Norway to
about 30 percent.
Russia supplies around a quarter of Europe's gas needs and
is the dominant, sometimes sole, supplier in many former Soviet
bloc countries, triggering a European Commission probe into
whether Gazprom has blocked rivals and over-charged customers in
eastern Europe.
The European Union is also seeking alternatives to Russian
gas supplies in the eastern Mediterranean and in Central Asia.
RUSSIA BENEFITS FROM COLD, LNG DROUGHT
Norway's gas exports hit a record high in 2012 of 107.6 bcm
due to spot-indexed pricing and higher production from its
biggest gas field.
That year, higher exports had allowed it to edge within just
a few percentage points of Russian volumes shipped to Europe,
excluding Turkey.
However, the latest export figures show that fortunes
reversed in 2013 and Russia extended its export volume lead over
Norway to around 30 percent.
With liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to Europe down
sharply last year due to competition from Asia, Russia opened
its taps to fill the gap, while Norway struggled with lower
output as Statoil's huge Troll field suffered technical
setbacks.
Russia has production capacity to supply 200 billion cubic
metres (bcm) to Europe annually versus Norway at 105-115 bcm,
Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorski said.
"More than half of the increase in Russian exports to Europe
last year was due to the particularly cold winter, which
depleted storage stocks that had to be replenished during the
summer with Russian gas," he said.
Russia helped fill an LNG supply gap last year with pipeline
supplies as Middle Eastern producers diverted cargoes from
Europe to higher-paying markets in Asia.
Europe's daily LNG terminal sendout halved to around 100
million cubic metres per day in 2013 versus 2012, data from
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.
Norway, on the other hand, experienced ongoing compressor
problems at Troll which cut into production levels.
The head of Gassco, the Norwegian gas grid operator, said
Norway's decline in exports did not reflect a new trend.
"Norway's gas exports depend on many elements in an
interplay between production, transport capacity, resource
availability, the market and so forth," said Gassco Chief
Executive Brian Bjordal.
Forecasts for this year show Russian exports to Europe are
likely to decline, unless there is another cold winter, analyst
Sikorski said.
Gazprom's position could face increasing challenges from
2016, when Asia is likely to source LNG from new Australian
facilities, which means more Middle Eastern supply will be
available for European buyers.
(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow and Nerijus
Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)