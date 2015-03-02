MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's second biggest gas producer, Novatek, expects 2015 capital expenditure to fall 15 percent to 50 billion roubles ($802 million), Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Monday.

He told a conference call Novatek confirmed that it aimed to increase production of natural gas and liquids by 6 and 40 percent respectively this year. ($1 = 62.3200 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)