MOSCOW, March 12 Russia's second-largest natural gas producer Novatek expects to increase investments by around 60 percent this year to 50 billion roubles ($1.70 billion) in order to maintain output growth momentum.

Novatek's Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay also reiterated Monday during a conference call that the company is expecting to increase its gas production by 6 to 7 percent this year.

Novatek has earmarked a lion share of investments for development of its Arctic Yurkharovskoye field, the company's largest production asset.

($1 = 29.4025 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)