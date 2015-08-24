(Updates after newspaper changed valuation in online edition; adds Novatek no comment, analyst estimate)

MOSCOW Aug 24 Russia's second-biggest gas producer Novatek is close to selling a 9.9 percent stake worth an estimated $1.4 billion in its Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to a Chinese investment fund, Kommersant business daily reported on Monday.

The deal could close in the coming weeks, three sources familiar with the talks were quoted as saying by the newspaper. One of the sources identified the buyer as China's Silk Road infrastructure fund, the paper said.

The stake sale could help Novatek to line up project financing from Chinese banks after sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine shut access for Russian companies to Western capital markets, Kommersant said.

Novatek declined to comment.

In Kommersant's early, printed, edition, it had put the value of the stake at $900 million, citing analysts. The paper has not explained the new estimate in the story on its website.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated that the 9.9 percent stake could be valued at up to $2 billion.

China's CNPC paid about $1 billion for a 20 percent stake in Yamal LNG in 2013 and France's Total spent $425 million for 20 percent in 2011.

Novatek aims to retain more than 50 percent of the project, which is due to start shipping LNG in 2017 and expected to hit peak production of 16.5 million tonnes a year in 2021.

China announced last year that it would contribute $40 billion to set up the Silk Road fund to boost connectivity across Asia. The fund made its first acquisition in April, investing $125 million in a Chinese company developing energy projects in Pakistan. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman)