MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian gas producer Novatek boosted net profit last year largely thanks to an increase in liquids sales and a rise in rouble gas prices caused by a weaker local currency, the company said on Friday.

Novatek, Russia's number two gas producer after state giant Gazprom, said its 2015 net profit doubled to 74.4 billion roubles ($992 million), with revenues up 33 percent to 475.3 billion roubles.

The company, the main shareholder in Russia's flagship $27-billion Yamal LNG project, did not detail fourth-quarter financial results.

However, based on its full-year and nine-month results, it swung to a fourth-quarter net profit of 13.8 billion roubles after a loss in the previous quarter, beating analysts' forecast for 11.8 billion roubles and sending its shares up 1 percent in Moscow.

Earnings for the final quarter came in better than the market had estimated due to lower than expected losses from assets in which Novatek has stakes, VTB Capital analysts said in a note, adding the company generated reasonably healthy free cash flow in the final quarter of $415 million.

Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis have made it harder for Novatek to raise funds for the Yamal project, which is due to start producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017.

Gazprombank analysts said in a recent report that without external financing the project would consume all of the company's free cash flow.

In December, Novatek signed an agreement to sell a 9.9-percent stake in the Yamal project to China's Silk Road Fund and, while the deal is yet to be closed, the Fund has already provided a loan worth 730 million euros ($804 million) for financing of the project as part of the transaction.

"The transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, which is expected by the group's management to be fulfilled in the beginning of 2016," Novatek said. France's Total and China's CNPC also hold 20 percent of the Yamal project each.

