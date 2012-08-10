MOSCOW Aug 10 Novatek, Russia's top
non-state gas producer, said on Friday its second quarter net
profit attributable to shareholders declined 33 percent to 9.66
billion roubles ($305.09 million) due to a forex loss, in line
with consensus.
Novatek said in a statement on Friday that its revenues were
45.15 billion roubles in the April-June of 2012 versus 40.63
billion roubles for the same period last year.
The company said it incurred a 5.299 billion roubles
forex-related loss in the second quarter 2012 as compared to a
non-cash gain of 766 million roubles in the same period of 2011.
A poll of analysts showed an average forecast of 9.67
billion roubles in second quarter net profit and revenues of
45.98 billion roubles.
($1 = 31.6627 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)