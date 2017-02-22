BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
MOSCOW Feb 22 Russia's largest private gas producer Novatek has no need to increase borrowing as it has sufficient funds for investments into its Yamal LNG project, the company's management said on Wednesday.
At a conference call with analysts, Novatek's chief executive Leonid Mikhelson said his company has already invested $22 billion in Yamal LNG after securing borrowing on both global and domestic markets.
He said Yamal LNG, a project to build Russia's second gas liquefaction plant, will receive another $6 billion in investment this year.
Novatek's chief financial officer Mark Gyetvay, who was on the same call, said that the overall capital investment of Novatek is seen at 40 billion roubles ($689.42 million) in 2017. ($1 = 58.0200 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Aleksandar Vasovic)
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.