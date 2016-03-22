* Yamal LNG seen raising external funds in 2 to 3 months
* Yamal and main shareholder Novatek under sanctions
* Over 15,000 workers on site, seen at 20,000 in summer
(Writes through)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, March 22 International sanctions have
undermined the ability of Russia's Yamal LNG project to raise
necessary funds but it will be launched as scheduled, Leonid
Mikhelson, head of the plant's main shareholder, said in a
televised interview on Tuesday.
The company, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, an ally of
President Vladimir Putin, was placed under U.S. sanctions in
2014, soon after the final investment decision had been taken on
the Yamal project in late 2013.
The punitive measure makes it harder for the company,
Novatek, to raise external debt.
"Of course, technical difficulties due to sectoral sanctions
against Novatek and automatically against Yamal LNG ... there
are difficulties with attracting credit financing," Mikhelson
told the state-run Rossiya-24 TV channel.
Yamal LNG's total investments are seen at $27 billion.
Russia's Novatek holds 50.1 percent in Yamal LNG; France's
Total and China's CNPC control 20 percent each; and
China's Silk Road Fund bought a 9.9 percent stake for 1.09
billion euros ($1.2 billion) this month.
Shareholders have invested $13 billion, while around $2.4
billion was secured from Russia's state National Wealth Fund,
Mikhelson said.
The project has sought to raise external financing from
Chinese banks and export credit agencies in Europe, but so far
has failed to reach an agreement. Banks have been cautious in
evaluating the project due to the sanctions and weak oil prices.
Mikhelson reiterated that he expected to sign deals with
banks in the next two to three months, while the first tanker
with liquefied natural gas would be shipped next year as
planned.
Russia's state development bank VEB has also pledged $3
billion in banking guarantees, while the country's Sberbank
and Gazprombank preliminarily agreed to provide $3
billion and $1 billion in loans, respectively.
FEASIBILITY
Yevgeny Kot, head of Yamal LNG operations, said last week
that 47 wells out of 58 essential for the first stage had been
drilled. Yamal LNG is to consist of three lines, with combined
annual capacity of 16.5 million tonnes of LNG.
"Around 15,500 workers are on the site - we expect them to
reach up to 20,000 people from this summer," Kot said at a
conference.
Mikhelson, Russia's richest man with wealth estimated by
U.S. magazine Forbes at $14.4 billion, said the project would be
active until 2045, while loans have a maturity of 15 years.
"Even by the most pessimistic valuations, the project is
feasible," he said.
Tatiana Mitrova at Moscow's Energy Research Institute said
it was hard to estimate possible costs for LNG transportation
from the project, located beyond the Arctic circle.
According to her estimates, the Yamal LNG price for Europe
may be around $5.2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and
$7.9 per mmBtu in Asia, compared to May delivery in Asia at
$4.50 per mmBtu currently.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson)