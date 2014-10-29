(Adds detail, share price)

MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's largest non-state gas producer, Novatek, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit fell by 67.5 percent because of a weaker rouble, slightly missing forecasts.

The company, co-owned by an ally of President Vladimir Putin and under U.S. sanctions, said its July-September net profit reached 7.6 billion roubles, just below an average forecast for 7.7 billion roubles in a Reuters poll.

After the report, Novatek's shares pared gains and were trading up 2.5 percent on the day.

Russia's faltering economy has been hit further by the falling price of oil and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in Ukrainian conflict. Oil revenues account for 40 percent of state revenues.

The sanctions, placed on the company and its co-owner Gennady Timchenko, have complicated Western companies's joint work with Novatek and blocked the company from borrowing long-term money from Western banks.

French major Total, which owns 18 percent of Novatek, said it had stopped increasing its stake in July after a Malaysian airliner crashed over Ukraine. The West blamed pro-Russian separatists for shooting down the plane.

Novatek said its losses, related to foreign currency fluctuations, totalled 6 billion roubles for the quarter, after a gain of 751 roubles in the year-earlier period.

Revenues grew 12 percent to 84.7 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. Analysts had expected rising sales of liquids, such as gas condensate, to drive revenues 12.5 percent higher to 85.1 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)