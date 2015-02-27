MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's second-largest natural
gas producer Novatek said on Friday its 2014 net
income more than halved due to a weaker rouble, which inflated
its foreign currency debt payments.
Novatek, where French energy giant Total owns an
18 percent stake, said net profit fell almost 56 percent to 35.2
billion roubles ($575.6 million) last year.
This beats some analysts expectations. Alfa bank, for
example, projected a deeper fall, to 30 billion roubles.
Russian energy companies have been hit by a fall in the
rouble, which depreciated by 72 percent against the dollar in
2014. Weaker oil prices also contributed to a fall in
profitability.
The company said its 2014 revenues rose by 20 percent to
357.6 billion roubles thanks to increase in sales of oil and
gas.
Novatek's shares were flat, underperforming broader Moscow
stock market, which was up 0.1 percent.
($1 = 61.1500 roubles)
(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)