MOSCOW Nov 9 Novatek, Russia's top
non-state gas producer, said on Friday its third-quarter net
profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled to 20
billion roubles ($633.89 million), beating forecasts, due to a
rise in gas prices and output.
Novatek said in a statement that its revenues increased to
52.7 billion roubles in the July-September of 2012 from 40
billion roubles for the same period last year.
A poll of analysts showed an average forecast of 18.7
billion roubles for the net profit and 51.9 billion roubles for
revenues.
($1 = 31.5512 Russian roubles)
