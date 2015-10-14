BRIEF-IF Bancorp Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017
MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia's Novatek, No.2 gas producer, said on Wednesday Sberbank has agreed to open a credit line with the limit of 50 billion roubles ($796.4 million).
The line is to be opened until Sept. 24, 2018, Novatek added in a statement. ($1 = 62.7800 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
WASHINGTON, May 1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges related to an alleged accounting scheme to artificially boost revenue and manipulate financial results, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.