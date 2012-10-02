MOSCOW Oct 2 Novatek, Russia's largest producer of gas outside the state controlled Gazprom group, said it sealed its second deal to sell gas to a major Russian steelmaker.

Severstal will buy 12 billion cubic metres over five years starting next year, a far smaller contract than the 50 bcm contracted by Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel in late June.

The top producer among Russia's so-called "independent" gas companies, Novatek is barred from exporting directly to customers by Gazprom's pipeline monopoly and has built its current strategy around domestic demand. (Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Keiron Henderson)