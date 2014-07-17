MOSCOW, July 17 Shares in Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek extended their losses on Thursday to almost 9 pct in Moscow after the United States imposed new sanctions, effectively ending medium- and long-term dollar funding for the company.
Shares in Novatek were down 8.8 percent at 364.94 roubles per share at 1113 GMT compared with an earlier drop of 5 percent. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
