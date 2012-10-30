* Signed deal in July to trade gas with German utility

* Has no right to export gas outside Russia but is lobbying for it

* European trading contacts seen as prelude for future LNG exports (Adds details, background)

By Olesya Astakhova

PERM, Russia, Oct 30 Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, is in talks to expand its gas trading operations in Germany and other European countries, its head and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson told journalists on Tuesday.

"We are in talks with potential (gas) customers to expand our trading operations in Europe, Germany," Mikhelson said.

Novatek, controlled by Mikhelson and Gennady Timchenko, is pursuing plans to widen its customer base. It signed a deal in July to trade natural gas with German utility EnBW.

For its trading operations in Europe, Novatek buys gas outside Russia, because it is barred from exporting fuel from the country. By law, only state gas monopoly Gazprom has a right to export Russian gas.

Together with France's Total, Novatek plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Russia's Yamal peninsula and is lobbying for the right to export gas from it.

Mikhelson said last month that the EnBW deal would help the company develop its client base for future LNG sales. Novatek plans to start LNG production in Yamal from 2016.

Russia is the world's biggest producer of conventional gas, but it lacks LNG facilities to help diversify its markets away from Europe, with which it is linked with pipelines from Soviet times.

Russia's only LNG plant, with annual output of 10 million tonnes, is located on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, which Gazprom operates jointly with Shell.

Gazprom plans to build new LNG plants near the port of Vladivostok in Far East and in Murmansk region on Russia's North. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jane Baird)