MOSCOW May 21 The supervisory board of Russian state development bank VEB has approved providing $3 billion in banking guarantees to Novatek to support its Yamal LNG project, the bank's chairman Vladimir Dmitriyev told reporters on Thursday.

Dmitriyev said he hoped that under the deal no hard cash would be needed. Yamal LNG will be Russia's second plant to produce liquefied natural gas when it is completed. Total investments in the project stand at $27 billion.

France's Total and China CNPC each hold 20 percent of Yamal LNG, while the rest belongs to Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)