MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's Novatek-led Yamal LNG project said in a statement on Thursday it had agreed on terms of a 3.6 billion euro ($4.11 billion) loan from Sberbank and Gazprombank.

It added that the loan would last for up to 16 years, with interest rate set at six-month EURIBOR plus margin of up to 4.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)