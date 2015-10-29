MOSCOW Oct 29 The shareholders in Yamal LNG, a liquefied natural gas project led by Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek, have invested around $10 billion into the venture, Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay told a conference call.

The other shareholders are France's Total and China's CNPC. Last month, Novatek also signed a framework agreement allowing China's Silk Road Fund to obtain a 9.9 percent stake in Yamal LNG. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)