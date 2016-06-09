MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's largest non-state gas producer Novatek said on Thursday its shareholders would decide on a new loan worth $600 million for the Yamal LNG project on June 20, according to Interfax news agency.

The $27 billion Yamal LNG project envisages three liquefied natural gas (LNG) production lines with a capacity of 5.5 million tonnes a year each. The gas the project produces would be exported to world markets.

Novatek has a 50.1 percent stake in what will be only Russia's second LNG plant. France's Total and China's CNPC hold 20 percent each. And in March, Novatek agreed to sell a 9.9 percent stake to the China Silk Road Fund. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)