MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's largest non-state gas
producer Novatek said on Thursday its shareholders
would decide on a new loan worth $600 million for the Yamal LNG
project on June 20, according to Interfax news agency.
The $27 billion Yamal LNG project envisages three liquefied
natural gas (LNG) production lines with a capacity of 5.5
million tonnes a year each. The gas the project produces would
be exported to world markets.
Novatek has a 50.1 percent stake in what will be only
Russia's second LNG plant. France's Total and China's
CNPC hold 20 percent each. And in March, Novatek agreed to sell
a 9.9 percent stake to the China Silk Road Fund.
