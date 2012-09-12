MOSCOW, Sept 12 Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, has mandated Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to arrange meetings with investors to prepare for a possible Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said that the meetings will start on Friday, Sept. 14 but the fate of the dollar-denominated issue will depend on global market conditions.

Russian borrowers, including the Finance Ministry, have raised over $32 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)